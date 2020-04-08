Home

Dan Sluga


1953 - 2020
Dan Sluga Obituary
Dan Sluga
April 27, 1953 - March 24, 2020
Boulder Creek
After a long struggle with kidney disease and diabetes, Dan Sluga passed away on March 24, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Joe "Rick" Sluga of Parachute, Colorado. Dan loved animals, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and all the friends he made in those activities. Anyone interested in a memorial donation to Dan's favorite charity should contact Lynn here: https://www.russellrescueca.com R.I.P., brother.


View the online memorial for Dan Sluga
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
