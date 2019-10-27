|
|
Dani Neece
Dec. 15, 1955-Oct. 8, 2019
Grants Pass, OR
Dani Gay Neece died Oct. 8 in Grants Pass, OR., where she and husband John Neece had retired. She was 63.
John, former longtime CEO of the building trades council here, asks that donations be made to humane societies in honor of Dani's love for animals. Her memorial will be in the hearts of her loved ones.
Besides John, Dani leaves behind a son and his family, three stepchildren and families, a mother, two sisters and a brother.
View the online memorial for Dani Neece
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019