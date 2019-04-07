|
Daniel A. Rodriguez
June 13, 1951 - March 26, 2019
Gilroy, CA
Dan entered into rest on March 26, 2019 after a long illness. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Maureen Rodriguez, his children; Denise Chiotellis (Nick), Daniel A, Jr. (Dalia) and Richard (Liz) Rodriguez, his grandchildren; Samantha & Jordan Chiotellis, Daniel A. III, Rico, Diego, Ariana, Benjamin, Samuel and Daniella Rodriguez, and his beloved dog, Daisy Jane.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Room E, 300 Curtner Ave. San Jose, CA 95125. On Monday, April 15 visitation will be from 9:30AM -10:00 AM in the Chapel of the Roses, funeral service at 10:00 AM followed by interment at Oak Hill Memorial Park 300 Curtner Ave San Jose, CA 95125.
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
408-297-2447
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019