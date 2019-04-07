Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
the Chapel of the Roses
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Roses,
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel A. Rodriguez


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel A. Rodriguez Obituary
Daniel A. Rodriguez
June 13, 1951 - March 26, 2019
Gilroy, CA
Dan entered into rest on March 26, 2019 after a long illness. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Maureen Rodriguez, his children; Denise Chiotellis (Nick), Daniel A, Jr. (Dalia) and Richard (Liz) Rodriguez, his grandchildren; Samantha & Jordan Chiotellis, Daniel A. III, Rico, Diego, Ariana, Benjamin, Samuel and Daniella Rodriguez, and his beloved dog, Daisy Jane.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Room E, 300 Curtner Ave. San Jose, CA 95125. On Monday, April 15 visitation will be from 9:30AM -10:00 AM in the Chapel of the Roses, funeral service at 10:00 AM followed by interment at Oak Hill Memorial Park 300 Curtner Ave San Jose, CA 95125.
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
408-297-2447


View the online memorial for Daniel A. Rodriguez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now