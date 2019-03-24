|
Daniel Augustin Ryan
Resident of Mountain View
Dan passed away in Mountain View, CA on January 25, 2019 at the age of 56. He is greatly missed and will forever be remembered with a smile for his quick wit and sense of humor and for his love of animals. He is survived by his father Donald E. Ryan, 5 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. He has been re-united with his loving mother, Jeannine Boulay Ryan.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019