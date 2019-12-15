|
Daniel "Dan" Fetterolf
April 4, 1940 ~ November 26, 2019
San Jose, CA
Dan passed away surrounded by his loved ones on November 26, 2019. Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynn, daughters Patti (Hernan) Mungaray and Dana (Mark) Grijalva and his 5 grandchildren Andrea, Stephanie, Daniel, Logan and Connor as well as 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Florence (Fetti) Hall and brother Frank Fetterolf and is preceded in death by his sister Catherine Grace McDowell.
Born in Chicago, Dan spent most of his childhood in Philadelphia. He joined the Navy in 1959 and served two years until he left to attend Temple university where he earned both his Bachelor's and MBA. Dan worked as an accountant in defense for over 40 years during which time he and his family were transferred to San Jose. Dan was also an Enrolled Agent with the IRS for over 30 years and founded a successful tax business. Dan loved spending time with his family playing games or rounds of mini golf and looked forward to playing golf with his weekly Friday foursome. Dan loved to watch any type of sports, especially if the 49ers, Giants, Warriors or Sharks were playing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Santa Teresa Parish on Friday December 20, 2019 at 12 noon. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to either Cancer CAREpoint (2505 Samaritan Drive, #402, San Jose, CA 95124) or Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care (400 Race Street Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95126) who excelled at caring for Dan during his last 5 weeks of life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019