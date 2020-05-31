Daniel H. Cortez
Sep,30,1961- April,27,2020
San Jose California
Daniel passed away at home where he resided with his mom. He previously worked at Yellow Cab Co. He enjoyed working on cars in his free time. Danny is survived by mother Ofelia, brother Robert, sister-in law Grace, nephew Adam and niece Shelby Cortez.
View the online memorial for Daniel H. Cortez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.