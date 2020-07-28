1/1
Daniel James O'Donnell
1932 - 2020
Daniel James O'Donnell
February 20,1931
Mountain View
Born in Seattle Washington to Delia Murphy and Daniel O'Donnell. Dan graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory 1950. He attended Santa Clara University and graduated with a BS in 1954 and a MS in 1963.
At both schools he made lifelong friends. He spent two years at Ft Sill Oklahoma as a 1st Lt in artillery.
He worked at IBM, the aerospace industry and found a happy niche as instructor at De Anza College in Computer Science.
Dan enjoyed participation in his children's sports, alumi affairs, St Simon Parish and the Los Altos Rotary. He was a fun interesting and moral man who kept his sense of humor until the end.
Dan is survived by his wife Pat, sons Dan and Kevin,
grandsons Jonathan, Daniel and Brian. He is preceded in death by his grandson Forrest.
No service planned at this time. Burial at Santa Clara Mission Catholic Cemetery.



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
