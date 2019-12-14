Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
17400 Peak Ave
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Madronia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dinneen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Jude Dinneen


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Jude Dinneen Obituary
Daniel Jude Dinneen
Jan. 28, 1949 - Dec. 6, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
In Loving Memory of Daniel Jude Dinneen, passed away after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Survived by his wife Marilyn, 4 children Regina, Jonathan, Danny and Adrienne and 3 grandchildren Dylan, Hailey and Lincoln, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Jo Cannon (1958-1999) and mother of children Regina and Jonathan.
Vigil Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 pm, arrive from 5 pm Lima-Campagna-Johnson Funeral Home, 17720 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill, CA 95037. Services Monday Dec. 16th at 12pm St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037. Burial 2:30pm Madronia Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Daniel Jude Dinneen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -