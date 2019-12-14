|
Daniel Jude Dinneen
Jan. 28, 1949 - Dec. 6, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
In Loving Memory of Daniel Jude Dinneen, passed away after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Survived by his wife Marilyn, 4 children Regina, Jonathan, Danny and Adrienne and 3 grandchildren Dylan, Hailey and Lincoln, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Jo Cannon (1958-1999) and mother of children Regina and Jonathan.
Vigil Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 pm, arrive from 5 pm Lima-Campagna-Johnson Funeral Home, 17720 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill, CA 95037. Services Monday Dec. 16th at 12pm St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037. Burial 2:30pm Madronia Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019