Los Altos United Methodist Ctr
656 Magdalena Ave
Los Altos Hills, CA 94024
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Los Altos United Methodist Church
655 Magdalena Ave.
Los Altos, CA
Daniel Kreitter


Daniel Kreitter Obituary
Daniel Kreitter
Los Altos
Daniel passed away on April 10 in Oceanside, CA at age 27. Born in the Netherlands and raised in Los Altos, Dan graduated from Homestead High School and University of Oregon. Daniel proudly led construction of an outdoor classroom at his former Montclaire Elementary School to earn Eagle Scout rank. Dan's upbeat personality and positive outlook brightened the lives of all who knew him, and bolstered his sales profession.

Dan is survived by parents Debra & Dana, brother David, and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00am at the Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests reaching out to someone in need with a kind word or gesture.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 25, 2019
