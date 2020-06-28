Daniel Louis McGoughMarch 28, 1934 - June 17, 2020Resident of San JoseDaniel McGough passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17 at the age of 86. He touched many lives with his calm and loving spirit.Dan was born in Grand Rapids, MI where he graduated from Catholic Central High School with his childhood sweetheart, Marie. After graduating from his beloved University of Michigan, he and Marie moved to California for graduate school at USC. Landing his dream job at Lockheed Missiles and Space, Dan and Marie settled in San Jose, CA where they raised their three children and lived for 57 years. Dan enjoyed playing guitar, painting, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.Dan is survived by a sister, Karen Monks of Chandler, AZ; his devoted children Mike McGough (Melinda) of Arlington, TX, Richard McGough (Nathalie) of Napa, CA and Crissy Untrecht (Todd) of Portola Valley, CA; his grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicolas McGough (Sofia) and Max, Sam and Joe Untrecht. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marie. He will forever be remembered as a caring, patient and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and for his unmistakable laughter.Private inurnment services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos forever next to Marie. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Lung Cancer Association.