|
|
Daniel Martin Roberts
November 4, 1930 - November 8, 2019
Resident of Concord
Daniel Martin Roberts passed away on November 8 at the age of 89. He was born to Ethel and Clifton Roberts in Bismark, North Dakota. Shortly after, Clifton, Ethel, Dan and brother Bill moved to Tacoma, Washington. Dan was a proud alumni of Stadium High School in Tacoma and a fan of Washington State football where he earned a BA in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. At WSU he met Ann, his wife of 65 years.
After college Dan went into the Air Force and served in the NSA. He next worked for General Electric in Schenectady, NY. A transfer in 1956 brought them to Northern California where they soon discovered the beauty of Yosemite and Tahoe. They enjoyed many camping trips with family and friends. Dan was an avid backpacker and loved snow and water skiing. He also enjoyed photography and started a camera club with his local chapter of SIRS after retiring. Dan and Ann traveled to many countries as well as the US but were always glad to return to their home of 55 years in Saratoga.
Dan was fortunate to live in the San Jose area where his knowledge of disc drives was in high demand. His skills enabled him to work on interesting and innovative projects at numerous companies including FMC, IBM, Memorex, Ampex, Data Peripherals, Storage Technology, Seagate, Image Products, Maxtor and Electroglas.
Dan will be greatly missed by his wife and family: Marcia Lavie (Scott), Laura LaMotte (John), Doug (Colette) & grandchildren Robert, Jake, Rebecca, Camille and Nikki.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held on January 18, 2020 at St. Andrew's Church, 13601 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga CA 95070 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a in his name.
View the online memorial for Daniel Martin Roberts
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020