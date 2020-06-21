Daniel Morales
May 1, 1943 - June 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Daniel Gonzales Morales was born in Durango Mexico. He passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Marta; children, Daniel, John, Olga, Javier, Gabriel, and Marisol. Nearby were his grandchildren, Sofía, Izaiah, Mateo, Daniel IV, Sonya, Rebeca, and Victor; including other family, Rogelio, Ruth, and Nicholas.
Daniel learned many of his life skills as a migrant farmworker. He transcended the hardships of a migrant child; no restrooms, drinking water, poor housing, underpaid, and overworked conditions. As a result, he became a life-long social justice advocate for farmworker rights.
In partnership with his wife of 53 years, Marta Frias Morales, they were active members of the Young Christian Workers, United Farm Workers (UFW), Sacred Heart Parish, Biblioteca Latinoamericana, and the Center for Employment Training.
Throughout his life, he embodied and shared the view, "Sí Se Puede!" (Yes You Can!), with others to help create a better life for themselves, their families, and their communities. When he wasn't spending time with his children and grandchildren, Daniel enjoyed gardening, reading the daily newspaper, and going to the movies with Marta. His gentle loving spirit will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the "Dan Morales Memorial Fund for Students" online or by check to the Center for Employment Training (701 Vine Street, San Jose, CA 95110): https://cetweb.edu/about/give/
