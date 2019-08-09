|
|
Daniel Yamaguchi
Nov. 18,1950- Jun. 18, 2019
San Jose
Born and raised in San Jose CA. Dan passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose CA . Survived by his 3 children, Shannon, Craig and Kimberly and 12 grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Aug. 18, 2019 at 4pm. Donations and Koden can be sent to Daniel Yamaguchi Estate at 613 North 5th St. #9 San Jose CA 95112.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2019