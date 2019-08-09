Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Yamagchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Yamagchi


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Yamagchi Obituary
Daniel Yamaguchi
Nov. 18,1950- Jun. 18, 2019
San Jose
Born and raised in San Jose CA. Dan passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose CA . Survived by his 3 children, Shannon, Craig and Kimberly and 12 grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Aug. 18, 2019 at 4pm. Donations and Koden can be sent to Daniel Yamaguchi Estate at 613 North 5th St. #9 San Jose CA 95112.


View the online memorial for Daniel Yamaguchi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.