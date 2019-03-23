Daphne Genrich Alder

Daphne Genrich Alder died Sunday, December 9, 2018 at age 81. She was born December 26, 1937 to Frank and Lilla Genrich, in San Jose. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, San Jose and received a degree from San Jose State College. Daphne worked for Gousha' Map Company where she met Joe Alder. They were married in 1972 with their love affair lasting 22 years until Joe's passing in 1994.

Daphne liked to create Christmas ornaments and greeting cards from paper that were works of art. In earlier years she enjoyed painting scenes in water color. She also liked to entertain guests with lovely table décor and gourmet dishes. A memorable project was assembling a book called "Joe's Story". It was a collaboration between Joe and Daphne with Joe providing memories of his life and Daphne typing and organizing the material. "Joe's Story" is considered a treasured keepsake by the family. Daphne is survived by her stepchildren, Mary Jo Garrison, Lincoln Hills, CA, Karen Scriven, Napa and Bill Alder, Newport, OR.





