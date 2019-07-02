|
Darla Belshe
February 28, 1940 - May 9, 2019
Santa Cruz, CA
Sadly, Darla passed away from complications of dementia at a care facility near family in Calaveras County. A truly wonderful lady who will be missed by all who knew her. Darla spent 16 years working in television news before moving on to San Jose State, where she taught broadcast television journalism for 25 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, long time Channel 11 news anchor, Don Hayward, and parents Boyne and Doris Grainger. Survived by her sister Linda Reece, (Jim) and brother Arlen Grainger (Debbie). Step children Debbie Dorr and Kris Belshe, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at 4755 Nova Dr. in Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 2, 2019