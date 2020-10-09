Darleen Monica WorthJanuary 20, 1934 - September 28, 2020San JoseDarleen Monica Worth, born Darleen Monica Beaudette, on January 20th, 1934, at age 86, passed peacefully from this world into the arms of her Savior on the evening of September 28th, 2020. Born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, emigrated to Miami in 1955, where she worked for Eastern Airlines, married Richard Worth and moved to California in 1959. She was naturalized into US citizenship in 1966. She worked as a secretary until she was blessed with her children, becoming a full time mom. She volunteered at Stanford Children's Hospital Thrift Box store in Willow Glen for 31 years and also volunteered at St. Francis Cabrini parish, as well as donating financially to numerous charities. Her faith was lived out fully every day of her life. She loved to sing and dance with Rick, at their favorite Karaoke place. Rick and Darleen traveled extensively, all over the world. She said many times that she lived a very blessed life. Rick and Darleen's youngest child, Gregory, passed in 2017. She is survived by two of her three sisters, Ray and Claire, spouse and love of her life, Rick, her two of three children, Patricia Priestley (Clint) and Richard Worth (Kerri), and was blessed with 3 grandchildren Jonathan (29), Julie (27) (Jake), and Ruby (13) and her newest great-granddaughter Lyla (3mo), as well as their lifetime friends, Frank and Ronnie Militante. She will be greatly missed by many. Donations may be made to Food for the Poor for new wells and pure water projects in the Caribbean. Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL., 33073. A small group of family and close friends will gather for the inurnment followed by a reception at home. COVID protocols will be followed.