|
|
Darlene Imazeki
Nov. 24, 1943 - Mar 16, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Darlene "Dee" Ushiro was born in Camp Shelby, MS, where her father was in army training during World War II, before joining the 442nd. When her father shipped off to Europe, her mother went into the Topaz internment camp with her infant daughters. After the war, the family lived in Palo Alto and then Oakland. Dee went to Cal where she majored in Social Science and met Denis Imazeki. After graduating, she worked as a social worker for Alameda and then Santa Clara Counties but left that line of work when her first child was born. She spent several years being a mom, homemaker, school volunteer and education activist before returning to paid work in human resources at Lockheed-Martin. During her years at Lockheed, she worked in staffing, employee development, and executive development, and earned a Masters degree in HR Development from Golden Gate University. After retiring in 2000, she volunteered with Sunnyvale Community Services and finally decided she was old enough to take up golf. She and Denis also used their retirement years to travel extensively, including trips to France, Italy, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Vancouver, New Orleans and several of the Japanese internment camps. Dee particularly loved Hawaii where she and Denis had multiple time shares. Kauai was her favorite island and even after learning in December that her cancer had returned, she hung on long enough to make it back to Kauai for one last visit in early March, with her entire family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Denis; daughters Andrea Imazeki-Miyahara (John Miyahara) and Jennifer Imazeki (Joseph Knight); 9-year-old grandson Ben Imazeki-Miyahara; and her sisters, Aprile Ebisui and Lynne Ono. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, her celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Sunnyvale Community Services, 725 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA 94086.
View the online memorial for Darlene Imazeki
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 19, 2020