Darlene Paise

October 04,1936 - April 01, 2019

Chico, CA

It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Janice Paise announces her passing on April 1, 2019, in Chico, California. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Chester Paise and will be lovingly remembered by her son Darren Sisk and wife Dawn; Stepson Robert Paise; Stepdaughters: Judith Zwierzycki and husband Walt, Kathleen Redmond and husband Rob; grandchildren: Danielle Karbowski and husband Tom, Jordan Sisk, Austin Sisk and Madison Sisk; and great grandchildren: Henry, Quinn and August. Darlene is also survived by her brother Steven Gearhart and wife Carolee.

Darlene was born on October 4, 1936, in Chico, CA. She graduated from Chico High School in 1954, eventually moving to San Jose, CA with husband Robert Richard Sisk Jr., where she enjoyed a career as office manager for an insurance company. Darlene was extremely active in her life, enjoying snow skiing, water skiing and flying, which is where she met Chet, her husband of 32 years. They shared an adventurous life together and continued operating a chain of restaurants, The Burger Pits, in the Bay Area. After retirement, they moved to Bend, Oregon, meeting new friends and business partners and living on the Deschutes River for many years. After a short relocation to Scotts Valley, CA, they settled in their permanent home at Butte Creek Country Club Estates in Chico.

Darlene especially loved her little Maltese dogs—Hurky, Halfway, Curtis and Bentley—and will be missed by her sweet Morkie (Maltese-Yorkshire mix), Connor. Darlene enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, where she appreciated meeting people from all over the world. She loved cruising Tahiti, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Panama the most, but truly enjoyed seeing the wonders of the world. When she was home, she enjoyed her social membership at the Butte Creek Country Club—social being the key word! Darlene's activities included a Bunko Group, the Chico Ballet and acting as Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley. Recently, she even joined a group of ladies who were teaching her to play bridge! She was tireless in her dedication to fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Club, The Chico Ballet and many other valued organizations.

A Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2-5pm at the Butte Creek Country Club in Chico, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley in Chico, CA would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com

