Darryl Matsuda was the Zen master of the most colorful and chaotic corner of the newspaper -- the sports department.

Over four decades and five newspapers, Matsuda provided America's sports shops with a rare tranquility that made him one of the most beloved editors from the Los Angeles Times where he started in 1981 to the Mercury News/East Bay Times, where he spent the past 23 years.

Matsuda, who died Sunday at age 59 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, is remembered as a calming force in the frenzy of deadlines and as an editor who always sought to give readers the best coverage of Super Bowls, World Series, NBA championships, Stanley Cups and the Olympics.

Steve Lowery, a former Los Angeles Times sportswriter, saw Darryl as the sane leader of a crazy rock and roll band.

"We made a lot of noise, but it was Darryl who kept everything -- and all of us -- together, beating forward," Lowery said.

Friends and colleagues recalled this week how the unflappable editor quietly approached each hectic day wearing a smile and a classy necktie.

"In 22 years, I never once heard him raise his voice," said Executive Sports Editor Bud Geracie.

Readers hung on the words of the columnists and beat writers who chronicled the exploits of the teams and major events. None would realize that the section they read each morning carried Matsuda's fingerprints from front page to back.

And that's exactly how Darryl wanted it.

"He saw his role the way the best umpires do: If nobody was talking about him, it means he did his job well," said John Ryan, a former Mercury News writer and editor.

Darryl Bryant Matsuda got his start in 1981 as an intern at the Orange County edition of the Los Angeles Times. He had graduated that year from Cal State Long Beach with a degree in journalism after having transferred from USC three years earlier.

His first job at the Times was covering high school sports. In 1983, he joined the night copy desk with the encouragement of a group of editors who would become some of the most respected in the business: John Cherwa, Rick Jaffe and Paul Gelormino.

Darryl also was part of a group of young sportswriters who would achieve national acclaim. The Orange County staff included author and former ESPN columnist Rick Reilly, Pulitzer Prize winner Julie Cart, ESPN senior writer Gene Wojciechowski; and Times stalwarts Chris Dufresne and the former Mike Penner.

Matsuda left the Times in 1986 to run the night sports operation at the Sacramento Bee. Three years later, he became an assistant sports editor at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. He lasted one winter, he used to joke, but it was his desire to live closer to family that drew him back to California.

Darryl returned to the Sacramento Bee until the early 1990s when Gelormino, his former L.A. Times mentor, recruited him to run the night copy desk at the Portland Oregonian. In 1996, he came to the Mercury News, where he spent recent years helping the news organization navigate massive changes in the industry.

Daniel Brown, a former editor and writer at the Mercury News, recalled showing Darryl the ropes.

"'Teaching' him how we stay on top of things was like showing Mozart where to place his hands on the keyboard," Brown said.

Steve Blust, a former Sacramento Bee sports editor, marveled at Matsuda's gift for helping young journalists. He always had time for anyone, no matter how busy he was, but he was especially generous to newcomers in the business. They gravitated to him, too, because he had such an authoritative yet non-threatening presence.

San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Susan Slusser, who broke in at the Bee, summarized what so many young writers experienced when working with Darryl.

"He was the most efficient and on-top-of-everything person in the department, and for someone brand new in the business, I can't think of a better friend and colleague," Slusser said.

Darryl occasionally set aside his editing duties to cover the Northern California motorsports scene. It was a love of automobiles that led him to the raceways at Laguna Seca and Sears Point to report on IndyCar, NASCAR and MotoGP.

He wrote in a way that even non-racing fans could understand -- accessible, relatable, personal.

"He was writing not for himself, but for other people," Brown said. "It was as if he were already envisioning the reader."

While his devotion to newspapers was absolute, Matsuda loved his life outside the newsroom with wife Jeanne Cardenas Matsuda. The couple married in 2006.

In December, Matsuda talked enthusiastically about the plans Jeanne and he had made to go on a river cruise in Germany, ending with Christmas in Paris. Two weeks later, he received the diagnosis.

There was an outpouring of love and support from journalists across the country, many thanking him for his guidance. One night, while reading cards, letters and emails, Darryl looked up at Jeanne, clearly touched. "I guess I did something good," he said.

It was a sentiment friends and colleagues vowed to honor in his absence. It was a reminder to share a smile, be kinder and more giving to fellow workers no matter how close to a deadline.

"Darryl showed me early on that one could be great at what they did, they could have ambition and talent and yet never lose a drop of their humanity," said Lowery, the former L.A. Times sportswriter.

Darryl is survived by his wife Jeanne Matsuda of Saratoga, parents Kokichi and Ernell Matsuda of Cypress; sister Brenda Matsuda (partner Thayer Haworth) of Napa; brothers- and sisters-in-law Lee and Anita Cabe of Las Vegas, Lorraine and Art Cereno of Sunnyvale and Voltaire and Gina Cardenas of Sunnyvale, and nieces and nephew Francoise, Christophe, and Michelle Cardenas.

