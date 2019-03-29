Dave Wasmuth

Jul. 29, 1924 - Mar. 9, 2019

Los Altos, CA

Dave Wasmuth, age 94, died at home on March 9th of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by his loving family: Marilyn, his wife of 66 years, his children, Ann Fauth, David (Susy), and Bill (Jean), and his grandchildren Bryan and Haley Fauth, and Nikki Wasmuth.

He was born on July 29, 1924, in Indiana, where he lived until going into the Navy Air Force during World War II. He was rewarded with an Air Medal six times, as well as the Distinguished Service Cross and a Purple Heart. After the war he received a degree from Miami University of Ohio, following in the footsteps of three brothers. He next worked for General Motors, where he met Marilyn. He and Marilyn were married on June 21, 1952. They were transferred around the country, had 3 children, and made many friends along the way. In 1973, he went to work for British Motors / Jaguar, and the family settled in Los Altos. Being a big baseball fan, he enjoyed coaching the Little League teams of David and Bill - eight years apart. Some mothers used to call him Casey Stengel.

In 1976 he joined Los Altos Golf & Country Club where he and Marilyn enjoyed tennis, golf, parties, and golf trips with friends – especially enjoying the trips to Hawaii. Dave became an Emeritus member of the club and loved playing bridge every week with all his buddies there. He will be remembered as a thoughtful, generous, joke telling, fun-loving person, and will be missed by all, I'm sure.





