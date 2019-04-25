|
David A. Nicosia
Feb. 9, 1961 - April 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
David A. Nicosia (Hossie) passed away on April 3 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Dawn her kids Shannon, Melanie, Jessica and seven grandkids. He was the son of the late Sam and Mary Nicosia. He will be missed by many relatives and friends. Services will be held on April 28 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Chapel of the Roses in San Jose at 9:30am. Reception follows.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 25, 2019