David and Sheila Brown
4/3/45-8/12/20 and 5/20/45-8/14/20
Resident of Saratoga
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and Friday, August 14, 2020 David Alan Brown and Sheila Diane Brown (Payne) passed away as the result of a car accident in Saratoga, California, their home for over 45 years.
David was born in Oakland, California on April 3, 1945 to the parents of hard working immigrants. Education was a core value to his parents and both David and his older sister, Marilyn, were the first members of the Brown family to graduate from college. In 1968, David received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from San Jose State University. That same year, David met the love of his life, Sheila Payne. Sheila was born in Denver, Colorado on May 20, 1945. She was the youngest of three and adored her older siblings, Terri and Errol. When she was 14, The Payne family moved to Oakland, California. Sheila also graduated from San Jose State University in 1968 with her Bachelor of Arts in Theater.
It was love at first sight for David and Sheila, marrying on June 16, 1968, only four months after meeting. David and Sheila established themselves in Saratoga, California where their beloved daughters, Becky and Tammy, were born. In 1980, David co-founded Quantum Corporation, an original Silicon Valley technology company, with values based on fairness and respect for its employees. His dedication and inspired leadership as President were instrumental in the success of the company, ultimately achieving the elite status of being named a Fortune 500 company. Sheila focused her time and energy raising their beautiful daughters and dedicating her free time to Green Circle and Camp Anytown, programs that taught children about diversity, inclusion, respect, and acceptance.
David and Sheila were early and engaged members of Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos, California. Sheila was an active participant of the Congregation's mentorship program, health fair, and the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding. She continued her passion for mentoring through her volunteer work with YMCA's Project Cornerstone, a community initiative focused on teaching life skills and positive values. David and Sheila instilled these values in their children and their home was always a warm and welcoming place.
After retirement, David committed himself to nonprofit work, including serving on the Board of Directors for Acheivekids, and helping to create and develop strategic plans for various organizations over the past 20 years. Most recently he served on the Board at Downtown College Prep in San Jose, California, as an advisor, mentor and generous benefactor. He was passionate about providing equality and access to education in science, technology, engineering, and math to underserved communities. Both David and Sheila believed in the potential and promise of all students and that all children deserve equal access and opportunity.
David was known for his generosity, hilarious sense of humor and enormous heart. He adored technology, golf, his cars, photography, jazz and blues, and was an incredible father and "Pops" to his grandchildren.
Sheila loved to socialize and gather with life-long friends. She was full of vibrancy and light-- humming tunes and singing songs for just about any occasion--and always with an enormous smile on her face. She cherished her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Dahdoo." She was a devoted and dedicated friend, mom, and grandma and beloved by the whole community.
Sheila and Dave were married for 52 wonderful years and were deeply in love, spending every minute together these last few years. They had traveled extensively to every continent and made friends near and far. They loved the life they created and truly lived without regrets.
David and Sheila will live forever in the hearts of their children, Becky Edwards and Tammy Neuhaus, their sons-in-law, Zach Edwards and Isaac Neuhaus, and their beloved grandchildren, Brady and Jake Edwards, and Leah, Josie, and Anna Neuhaus. They are also survived by a large loving extended family, innumerable friends and their dear doggie, Momo (who is now a most beloved, new member of the Neuhaus family). A small private burial at Los Gatos Memorial Park is planned for August 19, 2020. A memorial fund in honor of Dave and Sheila Brown has been established at Downtown College Prep. The fund will support students on the journey to becoming the first in their family to graduate from college. If you would like to make a donation in their memory please choose one of the organizations highlighted in this obituary or to the Sheila and David Brown Memorial Fund at Downtown College Prep at the following link: www.dcp.org/brownmemorial
May their memory be a blessing to us all. View the online memorial for David and Sheila Brown