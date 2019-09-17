|
|
David (Sonny) Anthony Stornetta
Nov. 21, 1933 - Sept. 11, 2019
Saratoga, CA
David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie; his children Ken Stornetta, Kim Stornetta, Bob Harmon, Lori Sexton, and Diane Blake; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lou and Barbara, and his brother, Richard. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 12 at Hope Christian Church, 1975 Pollard Rd. in Los Gatos. A reception will be held at Effie's Restaurant following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any breast cancer charity in David's name.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 17, 2019