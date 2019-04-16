|
David B. Greene
July 4, 1967-April 10, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
David Benignus Greene was born in San Francisco on July 4, 1967. He was raised in San Mateo and graduated from Hillsdale High School. David was a kind and gentle soul who had a passion for music. David was an avid collector of music. He played and listened to all kinds of music.
He leaves behind his loving parents Benignus and Joan Greene, his brother and sisters Kevin, Ann, and Monica, and he was preceded in death by his brother Brian. He is survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Rosary service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7 PM and a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Both services will be held at St. Gregory's, 2715 Hacienda St., in San Mateo.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 16, 2019