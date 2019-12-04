|
David Brodsky
May 23, 1933 - Nov. 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
David was born in Chicago, IL to Frank and Marjorie Brodsky and was raised in Elgin, IL.
He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduating from Purdue he entered the Army.
In 1956, he moved to San Jose to work for IBM. In 1957, he met and married his wife Aileen. They were married 59 years. She preceded him in death.
David worked for several computer companies in the Silicon Valley eventually retiring from Tandem Computers.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Brodsky and Jane (Mark) Bernstein; sister Susan (Robert) Fletcher; brother Robert (Sally) Brodsky; 3 grandkids Heather Aspell, Daniel Corini, and Megan Brodsky; and his devoted dog, Duffy, and cat, Shelly.
He loved building and flying model airplanes and restoring and driving classic cars and race cars. He loved fish of all kinds; the kind you catch and the kind you watch. He could always be found tinkering in his workshop, reading a good book or napping. He had an infectious smile and a playful sense of humor. He was a favorite friend and neighbor and will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 4, 2019