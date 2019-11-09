|
|
David Chaboya
Aug. 20, 1949 - Oct. 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
David Thomas Chaboya passed away on October 23rd, following complications from pneumonia. David was born in San Jose, CA, graduated from Pioneer High School, and worked as a wine and spirits sales representative. He was employed by Southern Wine & Spirits prior to his retirement in 2015. David was a longtime member of the Golden Gate English Setter Club. He was also a gifted artist. He loved animals, cooking, gardening, and the San Francisco 49ers. David is survived by his daughter, Aimee, son-in-law, Drew, grandchildren, Mackenzie and Logan, siblings, Lawrence, Elizabeth, and Stephen, and companion, Jaswant Singh. He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Imogene McClanahan, and father, Lawrence Thomas Chaboya. A descendent of Marcos Chabolla and the Spanish land grant of Rancho Yerba Buena, David was a sixth-generation San Josean. His boisterous and generous nature will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Friends and family are invited to attend David's Celebration of Life at his residence on November 23rd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory can be made to Best Friends Animal Society and World Central Kitchen.
View the online memorial for David Chaboya
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 9, 2019