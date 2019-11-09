Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
David's Residence
Resources
More Obituaries for David Chaboya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Chaboya


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Chaboya Obituary
David Chaboya
Aug. 20, 1949 - Oct. 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
David Thomas Chaboya passed away on October 23rd, following complications from pneumonia. David was born in San Jose, CA, graduated from Pioneer High School, and worked as a wine and spirits sales representative. He was employed by Southern Wine & Spirits prior to his retirement in 2015. David was a longtime member of the Golden Gate English Setter Club. He was also a gifted artist. He loved animals, cooking, gardening, and the San Francisco 49ers. David is survived by his daughter, Aimee, son-in-law, Drew, grandchildren, Mackenzie and Logan, siblings, Lawrence, Elizabeth, and Stephen, and companion, Jaswant Singh. He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Imogene McClanahan, and father, Lawrence Thomas Chaboya. A descendent of Marcos Chabolla and the Spanish land grant of Rancho Yerba Buena, David was a sixth-generation San Josean. His boisterous and generous nature will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Friends and family are invited to attend David's Celebration of Life at his residence on November 23rd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory can be made to Best Friends Animal Society and World Central Kitchen.


View the online memorial for David Chaboya
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -