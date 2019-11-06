Mercury News Obituaries
|
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Saratoga Federated Church
David Donald Akers


1932 - 2019
David Donald Akers
Oct. 18, 1932 - Oct. 10, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
David Donald Akers, 86 years old, passed away following a very brief illness. Beloved Husband of Evelyn P. Akers, loving father of David (Judy) Akers and Loren (Teresa) Akers. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer, John and David Joel. Great Grandfather of Abbilyne. He is also survived by his sister Donna Wonder and brother Harold Akers. He served his country and church and retired from G.E. Nuclear after 35 years of service. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM at Saratoga Federated Church on Saturday, November 9.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019
