David E. Dunton

July 13, 1929 - June 22, 2019

Dave passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019.

He was born in Woodland, Ca. He received both a Bachelors and Masters from San Jose State University, Master of Music from University of Southern California, and doctorate of Music from University of Southern California. He served as principal clarinet of the San Jose Symphony, San Jose Civic Light Orchestra, Santa Clara Philharmonic, Carmel Festival Orchestra, and Monterey County Symphony Orchestra. He would practice his music in his music room at home and the neighbors always loved hearing him play.

He married the love of his life, Dianne, in 1958 and they were getting ready to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary on July 27th.

He taught music in elementary/middle school for 40 years before retiring, but continued to teach private lessons from home and music studios for many years.

He was an avid golfer and jogger. He would always walk the course and never took a cart unless the course required it. He loved to hit whiffle balls back and forth across the street and the neighborhood kids would stand on the opposite side of the street to catch them. He would jog a minimum of 3-6 miles a day many days of the week.

He loved that he and Dianne were able to take the entire family to Hawaii almost every year for about 15 years. He was so proud that he had all his children and grandchildren in one place and could see their excitement and enjoyment of one of his favorite places. His favorite part of every day was when he had his whole family around the table for dinner every night. His children and grandchildren were the lights of his life.

He is survived by his wife, son Ron (Malinda), daughter Trish (Eric), and six grandchildren, Devon, Rachel, Kylie, Ryan, Anthony, and Olivia, his sister Bonny, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a small crypt-side service at Los Gatos Memorial Park at 11am, July 13th, 2019.





