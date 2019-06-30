Mercury News Obituaries
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
David Schwarz
1936 - 2019
David Eugene Schwarz
Aug. 16, 1936 - June 14, 2019
Gilroy
David Eugene Schwarz, 82, passed peacefully on June 14, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was an Emeritus Professor of Geography and retired Associate Dean of Social Science at San Jose State University. David was born and raised in Mattoon, Illinois, the second of seven children. He lived in Gilroy, California for the past 32 years.
He is survived by his wife Deborah of Gilroy; daughter Sarah Schwarz and grandsons Oscar and Henry Nilsson of Uppsala, Sweden; son Noah Schwarz of Brooklyn, New York; siblings Ruth Chaplin, Martha Schwarz, and Mary McCarthy of Mattoon, Illinois, and John Schwarz of Indianapolis, Indiana; plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Noah and Gladys Elizabeth Schwarz, and brothers Joseph and James Schwarz.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019
