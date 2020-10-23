David FlynnJul 1, 1942 - Oct 4, 2020Mt ViewDavid Barton Flynn passed away at his home in Mountain View Ca on Saturday Oct 4, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1942 in Palo Alto to Roie and Wilma Flynn.Dave grew up in Payson AZ and Mt. View CA, he graduated from Mt View HS in 1963. After high school Dave joined the Navy where he served four years as a corpsman. In the Navy Dave developed an interest in medicine which led to him to Stanford University where he received a Biology degree. He put his degree to work supporting heart transplant research at the University of Michigan. He also worked as a carpenter, long haul trucker, with the latter part of Dave's career spent as a master carpenter working in the construction of elegant homes. He was known for his exacting attention to detail, quality work and direct communication.He enjoyed a life of variety and pursuit of knowledge. He was awarded a lifetime membership in the Kusamura Bonsai Club, he was a guitarist in a rock band, excellent mechanic, collector of fine original art, avid gardener. He spent many hours and resources in support of the Palestinian cause. An unapologetic atheist and a passionate debater of liberal causes, he was a man of science. Dave had the gifts of loyalty, generosity, and a wry wit. These qualities led lifelong friendships in all his endeavorsHe is survived by his brother Dan, his nephew Rob, niece Mimi, and cousin Veva (Ken) Edson.