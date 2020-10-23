1/1
David Flynn
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Flynn
Jul 1, 1942 - Oct 4, 2020
Mt View
David Barton Flynn passed away at his home in Mountain View Ca on Saturday Oct 4, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1942 in Palo Alto to Roie and Wilma Flynn.
Dave grew up in Payson AZ and Mt. View CA, he graduated from Mt View HS in 1963. After high school Dave joined the Navy where he served four years as a corpsman. In the Navy Dave developed an interest in medicine which led to him to Stanford University where he received a Biology degree. He put his degree to work supporting heart transplant research at the University of Michigan. He also worked as a carpenter, long haul trucker, with the latter part of Dave's career spent as a master carpenter working in the construction of elegant homes. He was known for his exacting attention to detail, quality work and direct communication.
He enjoyed a life of variety and pursuit of knowledge. He was awarded a lifetime membership in the Kusamura Bonsai Club, he was a guitarist in a rock band, excellent mechanic, collector of fine original art, avid gardener. He spent many hours and resources in support of the Palestinian cause. An unapologetic atheist and a passionate debater of liberal causes, he was a man of science. Dave had the gifts of loyalty, generosity, and a wry wit. These qualities led lifelong friendships in all his endeavors
He is survived by his brother Dan, his nephew Rob, niece Mimi, and cousin Veva (Ken) Edson.


View the online memorial for David Flynn

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved