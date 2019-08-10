Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Church
1201 S. Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Braun


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Braun Obituary
David J. Braun
1938 - 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dave passed away peacefully on 7/5/2019 at the age of 81. He grew up in Berkeley CA, earned an MBA at San Jose State and worked at Ecolab for 37+ years. He had a strong faith, loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed playing many types of games. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, two grandchildren, brother and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Church, 1201 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m.


View the online memorial for David J. Braun
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.