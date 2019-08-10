|
|
David J. Braun
1938 - 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dave passed away peacefully on 7/5/2019 at the age of 81. He grew up in Berkeley CA, earned an MBA at San Jose State and worked at Ecolab for 37+ years. He had a strong faith, loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed playing many types of games. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, two grandchildren, brother and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Church, 1201 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m.
View the online memorial for David J. Braun
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019