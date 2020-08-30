David L. Watson1956 - 2020Resident of Mountain ViewDavid L. Watson, age 64, died peacefully in his home in Mountain View on August 17th after a long, complicated battle with rheumatoid arthritis. He was a beloved uncle, brother, and son who knew how to make anyone laugh.Dave grew up in Saratoga, CA with his parents, Archibald and Barbara Watson, and his three siblings, Michael, Diana, and John. He became the MVP of the basketball team in his senior year at Westmont High School and thoroughly enjoyed performing in the theater. He graduated in 1974 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps in the fall.Dave proudly served as military police while stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Okinawa, Japan; and Kaneohe Bay, HI. In that time, he earned the following honors and decorations: Expert Rifle Badge (10th Award), Expert Pistol Badge (8th Award), Good Conduct Medal with three bronze stars, an Overseas Ribbon, three Letters of Appreciation, and a Letter of Recommendation. Staff Sergeant Watson was honorably discharged after 15 years of service in 1989.Between then and now, Dave lived an independent life, living in various cities, and eventually settled back down in the Bay Area to be close to his family. In his spare time, he loved film, theater, video games, and anything related to history. He was a huge Giants, Niners, and Warriors fan. Nothing, however, was more important to him than his nine nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished as his own children. His humor, generosity, and appetite for adventure lives on in them.He is survived by his brother, Michael Watson, and his daughter, Ginger (her husband, Eric); his sister, Diana Johnson, her husband, Michael Johnson, and their four children, Lucas (his wife, Corin, and their sons, Gunnar and Dante), Ashley (her wife, Julie), Kayla, and Kimberly; and his sister-in-law, Kim Watson-Ahern, and her four children, Tyler, Madeline, Claire, and Olivia.He is preceded in death by his father (2000), mother (2017), and his younger brother, John, who passed suddenly in 2004.At Dave's request, no services will be held and his family will spread his ashes in Hawaii where he said he was the happiest.