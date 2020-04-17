|
|
David Lee Balfe
Resident of Redwood City
David Balfe died peacefully on March 26, 2020 in San Francisco, California. A fifty-five year resident of the Bay area, he spent the last 20 years of his life in Redwood City. David was gregarious and loved spending time with friends and relatives. He loved to walk, especially with his favorite dogs, Goldie, Syberia and Cooper.
He also enjoyed taking classes at the Canada College Acting School. David worked at a number of jobs in the Redwood City and Mountain View areas including the Cinemark Century movie theatre, local food service establishments, the HOPE Program and for over 10 years with Diaz Residential. He was awarded several certificates of appreciation for his volunteer assistance at the Veterans Memorial Senior Center, a close walk from his home.
David Lee Balfe was born in Lafayette, Indiana on April 14, 1960. He is survived by his family and friends who will miss him.
We invite you to visit the Legacy.com memorial to view the entire obituary and express condolences. Contributions in David's name may be made to Friends of the VMSC,1455 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061(tax-exempt).
