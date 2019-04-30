David Leo Galiotto

October 2, 1961 - April 5, 2019

Sammamish, WA

David Leo Galiotto died at home in Sammamish, WA surrounded by his beloved family and pets. He demonstrated tremendous courage, optimism, humor and dignity throughout his 2 1/2 year battle with cancer and was a source of inspiration to us all.

Dave grew up in Mountain View, CA where he attended St. Joseph Catholic School & St. Francis High School. He received a BS in Economics from Santa Clara University and had a successful career as a finance executive. Dave was a kind, generous and compassionate man who made a positive impact on the world around him. He enjoyed playing baseball & basketball, coaching his kids' teams, cheering on the Giants, 49ers, Warriors & Sharks, playing guitar, listening to classic rock, and spending time with his family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife Jill, children Shannon, Ally & Brady, parents Nick & Becky Galiotto, brother Jerry Galiotto, parents-in-law Bruce & Cheri Firpo, brother- & sister-in-law Craig & Andrea Firpo, & niece Alexis Firpo.

A memorial service will be held at St. Simon Church in Los Altos, CA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a climate change .





View the online memorial for David Leo Galiotto Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary