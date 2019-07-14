David Louis Wilmer

June 1, 1940 – July 2, 2019

Resident of San Jose

On July 2nd 2019, Colonel (Ret) David Louis Wilmer, beloved husband and father of 4 daughters (8 grandchildren) passed away peacefully, at the age of 79. David was born on June 1st, 1940 to Samuel Glenn and Sylvia Wilmer in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from Purdue University (Tau Beta Pi) in 1962 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps Program (ROTC) at that time. He then received a Master of Nuclear Engineering degree in 1964.

David began his distinguished double career in Nuclear Engineering with General Electric (45 years) and service in the Army Corps of Engineers as a Reservist (30 years). He was married in 1965 to the lovely, Mary Lou Butler, moved to California and had twin daughters, Kathleen and Kristin Wilmer in 1971. After the untimely death of Mary Lou in 1983, Dave found love again and married, Mary (Foy) Kilburn in 1985 blending beautifully, both families with daughters, Kiki and Sara Kilburn. David was a brilliant musician, a devout member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church (choir) and a veteran of the Santa Clara Chorale for over 30 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Wilmer; loving children: Kathy and Kevin Stephenson, Kristy and Matt McCabe, Kiki Kilburn and Octavio Más Arocas, and Sara Kilburn and Kasey Ray. He also leaves behind 8 wonderful grandchildren.

Friends and family are cordially invited to his memorial service on August 3rd, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Saratoga, CA.





