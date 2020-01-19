|
|
David M. Ford
January 26, 1954 - January 7, 2020
Resident of Soquel
David M Ford died at home on January 7 after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in San Jose, CA to Betty and Henry Ford, the oldest of 7 children. He attended St Martin's church and school, Blackford High School and the University of Santa Clara. He graduated with an MS in electrical engineering and computer science and went on to work at Rolm, Sun Microsystems and Oracle. He sang in St. Martins Church choir and as a soloist for 17 years, and in several barbershop quartets. He was an avid bicyclist and participated in many single and double centuries rides, as well as a 3 month trip around the Western States. He married in 1994 and, with his wife Linda did many bicycle trips in the US and Canada. They moved to Los Gatos in 1994 and to Soquel in 2014. He is survived by his wife Linda, his mother Betty and his 6 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at St Martin of Tours 200 O'Conner Drive San Jose, CA 95128 on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. If you would like to offer condolences to David's family, share your memories and light a candle in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for David M. Ford
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020