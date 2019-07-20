David M. Licurse

Oct. 1, 1938 - July 14, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

David M. Licurse, 80, passed away surrounded by his loving family, July 14, in El Camino Hospital, Mountain View CA. David was born in Oyster Bay Long Island, NY a son of the late Frank and Rose (Ilvento) Licurse. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace in Santa Clara, CA. and Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph's Church in Albion, NY. David received his MBA from the University of Rochester and was employed at Xerox for 24 years, retiring in 1994. After retirement, David was involved with several start up companies. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Kenneth D. Bailey (DDR-713) a Gearing-class destroyer.

Predeceased by siblings: Joseph (Nellie) Licurse, Virginia (Clark) Cheney, and Rose (Chuck) Zicari.

David is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia (Maloney) Licurse; children, David Licurse Jr., Debbie Licurse and Denise Licurse; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Stephanie Licurse Austin and Gabriel Licurse; great-grandchildren, Justin Austin Jr., Isaiah Austin and Naeveh Austin; brother, Frank Licurse; sister, Christine Licurse; several nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters-in-law, cousins

A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace on a day and time to be announced. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Albion, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in David's name may be made to MDS Foundation, Inc. mds-foundation.org, Peace-It-Together Counseling, peace-it-together.org, , Heart.org, or , Lung.org

View the online memorial for David M. Licurse Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 20, 2019