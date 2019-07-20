Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
585-589-4471
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes
21 W. Avenue
Albion, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish/St. Joseph's Church
Albion, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Licurse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Licurse


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Licurse Obituary
David M. Licurse
Oct. 1, 1938 - July 14, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
David M. Licurse, 80, passed away surrounded by his loving family, July 14, in El Camino Hospital, Mountain View CA. David was born in Oyster Bay Long Island, NY a son of the late Frank and Rose (Ilvento) Licurse. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace in Santa Clara, CA. and Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph's Church in Albion, NY. David received his MBA from the University of Rochester and was employed at Xerox for 24 years, retiring in 1994. After retirement, David was involved with several start up companies. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Kenneth D. Bailey (DDR-713) a Gearing-class destroyer.
Predeceased by siblings: Joseph (Nellie) Licurse, Virginia (Clark) Cheney, and Rose (Chuck) Zicari.
David is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia (Maloney) Licurse; children, David Licurse Jr., Debbie Licurse and Denise Licurse; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Stephanie Licurse Austin and Gabriel Licurse; great-grandchildren, Justin Austin Jr., Isaiah Austin and Naeveh Austin; brother, Frank Licurse; sister, Christine Licurse; several nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters-in-law, cousins
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace on a day and time to be announced. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Albion, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in David's name may be made to MDS Foundation, Inc. mds-foundation.org, Peace-It-Together Counseling, peace-it-together.org, , Heart.org, or , Lung.org
To share a special memory of David, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


View the online memorial for David M. Licurse
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now