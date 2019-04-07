David M. Rodrigues

December 12, 1945 - March 17, 2019

Dave was born and raised in San Francisco where he attended St. Emydius grammar school, and graduated high school from Mont LaSalle, a Christian Brothers school in St. Helena, CA. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from St. Mary's College in Moraga.

Dave got his "steps" in as a young teenager, climbing the bleachers selling snacks at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. He became a 49er fan and remained faithful until his death. Each year proclaiming, "they'll come back this year"! He was very excited when the 49ers acquired Jimmy G and looked forward to their comeback. It only made sense to lay him to rest wearing a 49er jersey.

Dave was ever the salesman, starting with inside sales at Hercules Equipment in San Francisco and then transferred to outside sales covering northern California. When Hercules closed their south bay office, Dave seized the opportunity to start Titan Rubber and Supply Company in 1976, a distributorship of industrial rubber products and later took on petroleum related products. He enjoyed calling on customers, talking to vendors and manufacturers and attending trade shows. He remained president of the company until 2001 when he sold it.

He met Maria Gregori who worked at Standard Rubber, a subsidiary of Hercules and they married in September 1969. He was a long time resident of San Jose where he and Maria raised their two children. He is survived by his wife Maria, their son Michael, daughter in law Pamela Almeida and daughter Lesley Moore and son in law Andrew Moore. His grandchildren, Charles and Elizabeth Rodrigues and Mason Moore will miss their Poppa very much.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Fern Rodrigues, sisters Helen Cuadro and Florence Giannini and brother Tony. He has eight nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews.

Dave loved life and enjoyed the company of family and many, many friends and stayed in contact with them. He was a great friend and generously shared all he had.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose. A reception will follow, details will be provided at the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or organizations that support cancer research.





View the online memorial for David M. Rodrigues Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary