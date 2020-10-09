David Martin GreeneNovember 10, 1965- October 1, 2020San JoseDavid Greene passed away peacefully on October 1, after a short battle with lymphoma. Born and raised in San Jose, he graduated from Del Mar High School and San Jose State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was the adored son of Richard (deceased) and Sally Greene. He leaves behind his sister Linda Mora (John), twin brother Stephen Greene, nephew Evan Mora, and three nieces Lauren Mora, Caitlyn and Sarah Greene. His dear friends, Mario Martinez and Ernie Sapper, particularly mourn his passing. David was a kind-hearted, generous soul with a strong, curious independent mind. He was a devoted student and popular event organizer at Sifu Paul Eng's (deceased) Tai Mantis Kung-Fu School in Campbell. David's particular talents lay with home remodeling. His attention to detail, his eye for beauty, and impeccable skill made him a craftsman extraordinaire. He loved the outdoors; the solar system and weather particularly fascinated him—which meant he could fascinate others with his knowledge. His friends and family always missed his warm spirit and sense of humor when he was away on his adventures. We are sad to know he will not be coming back, but we're sure that his Dad and Sifu are now enjoying his company, close to the stars he loved so much.Friends of David will know that Yosemite was one of his favorite places to visit and explore. A private memorial service in Yosemite will be held at a later date.David will be forever in our hearts.