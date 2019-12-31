|
David Mentink
Feb. 20, 1963-Dec. 27, 2019
San Jose
David William Mentink, born February 20, 1963 in San Bernadino CA, died peacefully on December 27, 2019 in San Leandro CA after a brave battle with Leukemia.
David is survived by his mother, Margaret, sisters Teresa (also his caregiver) and Cheryl, brother Michael and sister-in-law Dana. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, James Sr., brother James Jr., grandparents and his beloved dog, Becky.
David was a graduate of Saint Francis High School, Mountain View and received his Bachelor's Degree from University of Phoenix.
At David's request, there will be no public services. To honor David's memory, donations can be sent to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019