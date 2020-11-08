1/1
David Michael Tisdell
1995 - 2020
April 16, 1995 - October 23, 2020
Resident of Oakwood, GA
David will be remembered for his passionate love for music, family, and friends, and his faith in God. Every person who met David—even briefly— felt the impact of his huge heart and his memory continues to live in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him so dearly. He played a collection of brass instruments, worked in retail management, and made many deep friendships both in person and over online video games. He is survived by his father, Michael Tisdell; mother, Sharon Ackerman; stepmother, Nadine Tisdell; stepfather Bill Ackerman; siblings, Daniel Tisdell, Dawn Tisdell, and Cassia, Moriah, and Brielle D'Atri; and grandparents Kenneth Stackhouse and Donald and Connie Goodman.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
