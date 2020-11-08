David Michael TisdellApril 16, 1995 - October 23, 2020Resident of Oakwood, GADavid will be remembered for his passionate love for music, family, and friends, and his faith in God. Every person who met David—even briefly— felt the impact of his huge heart and his memory continues to live in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him so dearly. He played a collection of brass instruments, worked in retail management, and made many deep friendships both in person and over online video games. He is survived by his father, Michael Tisdell; mother, Sharon Ackerman; stepmother, Nadine Tisdell; stepfather Bill Ackerman; siblings, Daniel Tisdell, Dawn Tisdell, and Cassia, Moriah, and Brielle D'Atri; and grandparents Kenneth Stackhouse and Donald and Connie Goodman.