David Mitchell Shannon

July 22, 1955 - April 18, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

David M. Shannon, 63, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends after a brief but intense struggle with brain cancer. A California native, David attended high school in southern California and graduated from Pepperdine University in 1976. After completing undergraduate studies, David met the love of his life, Maureen, and they married and had two children: Ryan Edward and Caitlin Faith. Their love carried them through forty-one years of marriage and saw David soar to great heights in the high-tech Silicon Valley legal community following his graduation from Pepperdine University School of Law.

He started his legal career at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher, before joining Intel Corporation. In 2002 he joined NVIDIA as vice-president and general counsel, where after a 16-year tenure at the leading AI computing company he retired as executive vice-president, chief administrative officer and company secretary in 2018.

David enjoyed his family, travel, fine wine, sports cars, the Giants, for whom he had a lifelong passion, the Sharks, and the 49ers. David served as mentor and advisor to many in the legal community, and included among his most impressive accomplishments were his service as past President of the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, board member of the Love Forward Foundation, and recipient of the prestigious Burton Foundation's Legends in Law Award in Washington D.C., in 2016.

In addition to his wife and children (all of Pleasanton, CA), David leaves behind his mother and step-father, Dolores and Tony DeBenedictis, his father William, brothers Dennis (Bonita) and Paul (Danna), sisters Merri (John) Williamson, Denise (Perry) Crawford, and Lani DeBenedictis, and a host of bereaved nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

A private memorial mass will be held for the family followed by a celebration of life memorial in Santa Clara on April 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests that those interested make contributions in David's honor to the or the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley's "David Shannon Memorial Leadership Fund."





