David N. Carlisle
1941 - 2020
David N. Carlisle
September 9, 1941 - September 30, 2020
Resident of San Jose
David Norton Carlisle, age 79, of San Jose, California, passed away peacefully from cancer in his home with the company of his family on September 30, 2020.
David was born in Port Huron, MI on September 9, 1941 to Elba and Edward Carlisle. He graduated from Port Huron High School in 1960. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1959-1968, which included one tour of duty during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge as a Petty Officer Second Class, David pursued studies in photography at Ohlone College in Fremont. He worked as an intelligence analyst for more than 40 years at Lockheed Martin, ESL and Tera Research in the Silicon Valley.
David married Christine Ray on June 7, 1986 in Monterey. He was a passionate automotive enthusiast and Porsche admirer. A member of the Porsche Club of America, Zone 7, David was awarded numerous honors at various Concours events with his unrestored 1989 metallic Dove Blue Porsche 951 (944 Turbo). David loved, honored and cherished his family and his country.
David is survived by his spouse of 34 years, Christine; children, Denise Michelle Streets of IN, Kathryn Sheppard (Josh) of Biggs, CA, and David E. Carlisle (Kathleen) of Catalina Island, CA; grandchildren, Claire and Jackson Sheppard, Trevor and Kellen Zeller, and Chelsea Barnes (Chris); brother, Dennis Carlisle (Eleuza); and niece, Natascha Garcia.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to David's favorite charities: North Valley Sparrow Foundation, PO Box 1283, Biggs, CA 95917; donorbox.org/share-the-love-with-north-valley-sparrow-foundation or Camp Okizu, 83 Hamilton Dr., Suite 200, Novato, CA 94949; okizu.org/davidncarlisle.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
