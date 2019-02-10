David P. Hill

June 18, 1935 - Dec. 26, 2018

Resident of Palo Alto

David P Hill, PhD, age 83 of Palo Alto, CA passed away in the presence of family and friends at Stanford Hospital on the 26th of December, 2018. After earning his Eagle Scout Award, he attended San Jose State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology. He earned a PhD in geophysics from the California Institute of Technology in 1971, and worked at the USGS in Menlo Park for his entire career. Dave was an internationally recognized expert in the fields of theoretical and observational seismology. Dr. Hill published more than 90 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals, and was an Elected Fellow of both the American Geophysical Union and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Beyond his scientific achievements, Dave was also an accomplished artist and was committed to a life-long love of learning. Dave will be sorely missed by his wife Ann, son Peter, daughter-in-law Hope, grandchildren Sarah and Nicholas, and his brother Rich and sister-in-law Diane. He will also be missed by his countless friends and by a large and diverse community of earth scientists across the globe. As one of his friends wrote: "He was a gentle man, a scholar, a steady and ethical leader, and the finest of humans." A private memorial service was held in his honor, with a public celebration of his life to follow, he will be interned at the Alta Mesa Cemetery, Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations can be made to either K.U.R.E (kure4eyes.org), or Young Minds Advocacy (ymadvocacy.org).





