David PaceFebruary 21, 1951 - October 22, 2020Resident of Los AltosDavid Pace died peacefully on October 22 at home, surrounded by family, after several weeks of unsuccessful treatment for leukemia. He is survived by his sister Dorene Masterman, his wife of 44 years Diane Jonte-Pace, two daughters, Amy Pace and Clare Pace, and four grandchildren. Born in San Jose and raised by Italian and Portuguese parents among the pear and walnut orchards of 1950s Sunnyvale, David had a strong sense of connection to both family and place. David was greatly loved for his sense of humor, his warmth and enthusiasm, and his enjoyment of the everyday.Always creative and collaborative, David was a musician, photographer, and educator. He wrote music, played guitar and saxophone, and made records during his teens and twenties. Later, after receiving an MA from the University of Chicago and an MFA from San Jose State University, he collaborated with musician and filmmaker Victor Bellomo to create a series of music videos, including the award-winning "Spirit of Gravity," based on the work of post-modern philosophers. His photographic work included a decade-long project on life in a small village in Burkina Faso which was featured in Venice during the 2019 Biennale. Other noted projects included "Re: Collections," a series of photographs documenting unusual collections (of plumb bobs, tin cars, insulators, shoes, and art deco irons, for example), and "Early Work," portraits of his family, friends, and the nuns and priests who were his teachers, taken with the Brownie Hawkeye camera he received for his 8th birthday. With Schilt Publishing in Amsterdam he published two books, "Images in Transition: Wirephotos 1938-1945," a collaboration with gallerist Stephen Wirtz, and, with his wife Diane Jonte-Pace, "Where the Time Goes" a reflection on youth, aging, love, and change. His Wirephoto work is currently on view at the Griffin Museum in Winchester Massachusetts and at the Schilt Gallery in Amsterdam. His photographs are in a number of museum collections including the Portland Museum, the de Saisset Museum, the Triton Museum, the Crocker Museum, and the San Jose Museum of Art.David taught at several universities in the Bay Area including Santa Clara University, serving there as a well-loved lecturer in the Department of Art and Art History between 1998 and 2012, and, between 2009 and 2013 as Co-Director of "Reading West Africa," a study abroad program in Burkina Faso. He was a strong supporter of organizations committed to music, art, culture, and global literacy, serving on the Acquisitions Committee of the San Jose Museum of Art and, for 25 years, on the Board of the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art.A memorial exhibition of David's work hosted by the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to groups he cherished, through the David Pace Legacy Fund of the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art, the San Jose Museum of Art, the Center for Photographic Art, or the Friends of African Village Libraries.