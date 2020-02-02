|
DAVID RANDALL DENTON
April 2, 1956 - January 27, 2020
Resident of Monte Sereno
David (DaveyD, Doc, Chiefy, DoubleD, Chairman, Big Daddy) was born April 2nd, 1956 in Fort Worth, TX. His father, William James Denton, was studying for a degree in Theology. His mother, Betty June Staples, was studying to be a Registered Nurse. The family moved to Belgium in 1958 where both parents trained for missionary work in the Belgian Congo. During the stay in Belgium, his brother, Thomas Paul Denton, arrived. Arriving in Central Africa, Dave attended local schools (taught in French) and also became adept at the local dialect of Lonkundo. Dave was given the African name of Bonjale Pierre (Fierce Warrior) by the local congregation. The family evacuated to the US in 1960 during the Congolese independence movement. Dave's youngest brother, James Arthur Denton, was born then in North Platte, Nebraska.
The family returned to the Congo in 1961. In 1964, the family came back to the US where they lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa and then Alliance, Nebraska. In 1969, the family moved to Lompoc, where Dave's dad became Pastor at Lompoc, First Christian Church and a teacher at Lompoc High.
Dave took full advantage of Lompoc's proximity to the beach and became an avid surfer, primarily at Jalama. He and longtime friend, Kim Gowenlock, eventually purchased a small, unreliable boat and began the hazardous trip from Gaviota Pier to the Hollister Ranch for even better surf. Dave excelled in school at Lompoc High, swam, and played water polo when he wasn't surfing. He graduated in 1974 as Class President, and Valedictorian. He attended UCSD, worked as a State Lifeguard, and married his first wife, Deborah Stoor.
After graduation, Dave headed to UCLA where he received his MBA from Anderson School of Management. While there, his first son, Devan William Denton, arrived. After graduation, Dave was hired by a local corporate developer at Investment Building Group where he quickly acquired the skills that would serve him so well in the Bay area. In 1985, Dave's second son, Dustan Michael Denton, joined the family. The family moved to Los Gatos in 1986 where Dave opened the Northern California branch for his firm.
In 1991, David, rolled the dice, opening WP Investments with partner Bruce Isackson. In 1994, the firm was joined by Mike Schonenberg. The three partners worked through various economic cycles growing WP Investments to be a highly respected firm in the Bay area.
In 2000, Dave met Laura, his wife of 18 years. Together their adventurous spirits took them on many surfing, fishing and skiing trips including the Cojo Ranch, where they got engaged at the Pt. Conception Lighthouse. In Tavarua, Dave earned an infamous Tavarua Tattoo. In Loreto, there was epic Yellowtail fishing. They shared more memorable adventures in New Zealand, Indo, Kauai, Tahoe, Whistler, Snowbird, Lake Louise, and countless others.
He loved his annual events bringing friends together for fun including twice a year camping trips to Plaskett/Willow, the Chumps golf trips, Fly Fishing at Henderson Springs, and Surfing/Fishing in Costa Rica at Zancudo Lodge. Dominoes were frequently a featured competition at any of these events. He also enjoyed playing his harmonica with his musical son Devan. The 28 years of the Annual Tequila Party, was filled with dancing, laughter and top shelf tequila where surfing buddies mixed with local business entrepreneurs for truly memorable nights.
Any recount of Dave's life must include his love/hate affair with golf. An avid golfer, Dave played whenever he could, finally joining Almaden Country Club where he and his brothers often landed in the lake on 1 and 18, dubbing it to be "Lake Denton".
Dave was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in September 2018, facing it with the most positive attitude that anyone could imagine, his resolve was amazing. Through all of the treatments, Laura and Dave continued their traveling adventures including their latest trip to Barbados. In his final moments, he was surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura: his parents Bill & Betty; his son Devan, Devan's wife Kim and granddaughter Dylan (due in April); his son Dustan; his brothers: Tom and Jim (and wife Judie); a niece Jessica, two nephews Janston and Jonathan, 4 great nephews and 3 great nieces. He lived a truly remarkable life and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or the Santa Clara County Foodbank.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020