David Reyna
Sept. 9, 1947 – April 5, 2020
Resident of San Jose
David (Dave) Reyna unexpectedly passed away at his home. Heaven has gained another angel and we on earth have lost a truly amazing person. He was known for his positive attitude towards life and spent many years taking care of his beloved wife, Judi Reyna who passed in 2016 due to complications with MS. Despite his many health problems over the years including fighting and defeating lymphoma four times, he never let that stop him from living life to the fullest, traveling the globe, giving back to his community, leaving smiles on the faces of all who came in contact with him and leaving a lasting positive impact in the lives of many people.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Reyna of San Francisco; his sister Debra Nolan and his father Henry Reyna who just celebrated his 98th birthday. He was an uncle to Jason Pacheco, Kara Pardini, Dawn Riley, Joey and Andy Petrick; and a godfather to 3 children. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in the 614th Maintenance Company, using his degree in electronics engineering to support avionics. He received 4 medals for his honorable service. He worked 48 years in aerospace technology. Traveling was a passion he shared with his wife, which he continued after her passing. His love of Christ lead to pilgrimages with his church to several countries. He was a passionate SF Giants and 49ers fan, enjoying his season tickets throughout his adult life. Donations to the National MS Society are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020