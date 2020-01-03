|
David Schmid
04/30/1964 ~ 12/24/2019
Resident of San Jose
David Schmid left us far too soon, passing away on Christmas Eve at the age of 55.
Born in Torrance, CA in 1964, he spent most of his life in Santa Clara Valley, He attended Lynbrook High School in Cupertino and graduated from San Jose State University with a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. A self-styled "enginerd", he worked for many years at Seagate.
He enjoyed helping others, repairing bicycles for children in need and installing and repairing computers for co-workers, friends and family. As a long-time member of the Los Gatos Swim and Racquet Club where he had many friends, he played competitively. He was accomplished on the guitar.
Survivors include his mother, Marlene (Larry Jones) Schmid, Saratoga; father, Arthur Schmid, Menlo Park: sisters, Julie Schmid, Redwood City: Terri
(Darrel) Green, Bandon OR; Pam (Dwayne) Aquino, Reno, NV.
Services will be private. Contributions should be sent to NAMI-SCC 1150 S. Bascom Ave., Suite 24 San Jose, CA 95128 or www.namiscc.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020