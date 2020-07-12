David Simi
November 15, 1947 - June 29, 2020
Resident of San Jose
David passed into the arms of God surrounded by all his Holy Angels
June 29th, 2020.
He graduated from SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY with a Master's Degree in music, his life's passion. After teaching at
West Valley College and St. Paul's school, he spent 42 years as Professor of music at SJSU and 50 years as music director/organist at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran church.
Private services will be held at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in San Francisco with burial to follow at The Italian Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the charity of your choice
