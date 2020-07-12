1/1
David Simi
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Simi
November 15, 1947 - June 29, 2020
Resident of San Jose
David passed into the arms of God surrounded by all his Holy Angels
June 29th, 2020.
He graduated from SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY with a Master's Degree in music, his life's passion. After teaching at
West Valley College and St. Paul's school, he spent 42 years as Professor of music at SJSU and 50 years as music director/organist at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran church.
Private services will be held at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in San Francisco with burial to follow at The Italian Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for David Simi



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved